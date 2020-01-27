Fitness Bombshell Nina Serebrova Sizzles In Neon Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Nina Serebrova shared a hot new update to her Instagram page that has her 2.7 million fans drooling over her enviable physique.

Over the weekend, the Belarusian fitness model took to the popular social media app to upload a sweltering snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, Serebrova is sitting in a stylish wicker chair featuring a round back as the model soaks up the sun on a balcony. According to the tag the brunette bombshell paired with the post, the picture was captured at the SLS Brickell Hotel & Residence in Miami, Florida.

The model is rocking a two-piece bathing suit in a striking neon yellow-green color that brings out her tanned complexion. The bikini top features a classic triangle top, but instead of regular straps, the bra has clear silicon ones that go over her shoulders, giving the impression that the top is floating on her torso. Its triangles are pretty small, helping showcase Serebrova’s ample cleavage.

Serebrova teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms featuring the same clear straps that sit higher on the sides, contrasting her strong hips with her slender midsection. The main part of the bottoms are tiny, exposing quite a bit of skin.

As Serebrova indicated in the caption, this post is a partnership with Fashion Nova, a brand the bombshell represents as a model and ambassador.

For the snapshots, Serebrova is sitting with one leg on the floor and the other bent up on the chair. She is using one hand to protect her eyes from the glaring sun as she shoots a fierce gaze straight into the camera lenses. Her lips are pouted and slightly parted in a seductive way.

Serebrova is wearing her dark tresses in a middle part and styled down in straight strands that cascade onto her back. She completed her look with a generous layer of black mascara that makes her blue eyes stand out and a pink tone on her lips.

The photo was a hit with her fans. Within a day of being published, the photo has been likes more than 48,400 times, and garnered upwards of 540 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Serebrova’s fit physique, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Wow i love u,” one user raved, trailing the words with red and green hearts and a heart-eyes emoji.

“I love ur kini,” replied another one, including a red heart at the end of the comment.

“Ufff wow,” a third fan added.