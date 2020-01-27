‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Recalls Kobe Bryant’s Kindness With Photo & Video Tribute

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino recalled the kindness of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, sharing a series of memorable photos and a video where he paid tribute to the Lakers superstar after learning of his sudden death on January 26.

Vinny shared three photos to Instagram of himself with the athlete when the two met on the court at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

He then shared a video of Kobe calling Vinny down from the bleachers where he was watching the game to have him come on to the court for a quick meetup. In the video’s caption, Vinny noted that meeting Kobe was the “greatest experience of my life.”

The Jersey Shore star explained that the basketball legend pulled him out of the crowd to tell him he saw him wearing his signature shoes on the show. Later, Vinny revealed that Kobe then sent 20 boxes of sneakers to his home in appreciation for his support of the shoe line.

Vinny remarked in the caption that people say that if you meet your heroes you might be disappointed. He revealed that he did not have that experience with Kobe, who was genuine and kind to “a D-list star” as the Jersey Shore star called himself.

In the pics seen below, Vinny is wearing a leather jacket over a dark grey hoodie. He is wearing dark jeans and has his hair cut into a short style. This is a look the reality star sported at the beginning of the series when it was in its first seasons on MTV. In the photos, Kobe is wearing his Lakers uniform.

Fans of the reality star shared their own sentiments regarding the photos, including some of Vinny’s Jersey Shore castmates, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro who shared their castmate’s sadness.

“Happy for you that you had a chance to meet him. Great player great man,” said a social media follower of both the reality star and the late basketball legend.

“That’s special you have that memory and experience you can cherish! So heartbroken,” stated a second admirer of the Jersey Shore star.

“Beautiful words…..the world has lost one of the best,” said a third fan, followed by three black emoji hearts.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi were flying to his Mamba Sports Academy, where the basketball star was to coach his daughter’s youth basketball team. Gigi was the second-oldest of Kobe’s four children with wife, Vanessa.

Their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, killing all nine people on board.

Also named as some of the confirmed deceased were John Altobelli, 56, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College, Altobelli’s wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa also died in the crash reported The New York Times. Sarah and Payton Chester, a mother and daughter, also died in the crash.