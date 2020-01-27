‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: New Photos Reveal Fans Will Get The Backstory On Kevin & Sophie’s Love Story

The childhood sweethearts will take a walk down memory lane in the new episode of the NBC drama.

This Is Us fans will soon know the whole story about what went down with Kevin and Sophie. The characters, played in the present day by Justin Hartley and Alexandra Breckenridge, have had an on-and-off relationship for 30 years. Now, in an episode centered on Kevin, fans will find out more about the childhood sweethearts who drifted apart after a rocky marriage.

NBC has released new photos from the upcoming This Is Us episode titled “A Hell of a Week: Part Two.” The episode is part of a trilogy featuring the Big Three, and Kevin will be front and center — both in the past and in the present — as he heads home to Pittsburgh to attend the funeral for Sophie’s mother.

In an interview with TV Line, This Is Us executive producer Elizabeth Berger revealed that the nostalgic, Kevin-centric episode will be “a really beautiful deep dive into Kevin’s past with Sophie.” She also teased that the flashback-filled episode will reveal parts of the childhood sweethearts’ story “that maybe we haven’t gotten from them just yet.”

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Flashback photos releases by NBC show teen Kevin and Sophie sitting together in a car and in a movie theater. In the movie theater pic, the high school senior’s crutches can be seen, which means the date took place in the weeks before Kevin’s father Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death in the late 1990s.

One of the most interesting pictures features teen Kevin with a woman named Claire (played by Jennifer Westfeldt) holding his face in her hands. There is a good possibility that the mystery woman is Sophie’s mother, circa 1998.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

In a present-day scene, Kevin and Sophie are sitting inside a parked car outside of what may be Sophie’s childhood home. The exes are looking at a black and white modeling headshot of a teenaged Kevin. Another photo shows them laughing and smiling together.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

In the comments section to an Instagram post of a flashback pic of the married teen Kevin and Sophie (Logan Shroyer, Amanda Leighton), fans had a mixed reaction to the possibility that Sophie will end up being the mother of Kevin’s child.

“It’s Sophie, it has to be! That would mean it all came full circle for them,” one fan wrote.

“The Kevin and Sophie relationship is just not healthy,” another added. “Both of them deserve to have a greater love story.”

The first part of the This Is Us trilogy ended with Kevin and a mystery woman in his bed. While the light brown hair color could belong to any woman from his past – Sophie? Cassidy? – producers of the NBC drama have already said there’s the possibility that the sleeping beauty could be a woman viewers haven’t met yet.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.