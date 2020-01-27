‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Is Reportedly Involved In Denise Richards And Lisa Rinna’s Feud

Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna had a falling out during 'RHOBH' Season 10.

Brandi Glanville is said to be involved in the ongoing tension between her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna.

On January 25, an insider told Hollywood Life that Richards and Rinna’s falling out happened during a cast trip to Rome, Italy, in November, when Rinna was believed to have confronted Richards with allegations of hookups with Glanville and claiming of having spoken badly about their co-stars.

“Denise still has no idea where the Brandi rumors came from and Rinna seemed upset that Denise is denying it so Rinna confronted her and they got into a big fight about it. They later fought again at a charity event filmed at Kyle’s house,” the insider explained.

Around the time of the ladies’ cast trip to Rome, which will be featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ upcoming 10th season, the ladies assembled at Kyle Richards’ home in Los Angeles with a number of former cast members, including Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, and Eileen Davidson.

Although rumors have been swirling in regard to a potentially intimate relationship between Glanville and Richards for months, Richards hasn’t addressed the reports herself. Meanwhile, her co-star and former friend, Glanville, has continued to share cryptic and telling posts, one of which mentioned “receipts,” on her social media pages.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Glanville’s tweet about receipts was taken by many to mean that she had some sort of evidence of her alleged affair with Richards.

While Richards and Glanville are not currently able to spoil the upcoming Season 10 storyline for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, series guest star Camille Grammer did respond to the news of their supposed hookups on her Twitter page earlier this month.

“Brandi is making up a hurtful, fake, and destructive story for a chance to get back on [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] full time,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I’m bored with these contrived, fake stories. Boring…to her fans, she is full of it.”

In addition to their alleged feud over Richards’ possible romance with Glanville, Richards and Rinna also reportedly feuded over Richards’ decision to skip out on a couple of filming seasons last year. As fans may have seen, Rinna called out Richards on Instagram for skipping the finale taping in December.

“She is frustrated that this is playing out in the press and social media now instead of on the show when the season airs,” the Hollywood Life insider explained.