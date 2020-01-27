Chrissy Teigen Lamented ‘Unimportant’ Grammy Awards Red Carpet As She Mourned Kobe Bryant

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend turned heads as they made their way down the Grammy Awards red carpet, but the cookbook author and model said that the pomp and circumstance of the show felt “unimportant” in light of losing basketball legend Kobe Bryant in a shocking helicopter crash just hours prior to the ceremony.

“Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today. This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb,” she tweeted as the awards began.

Teigen and Legend showed up on the red carpet in full glamour, with the mom of two wearing a bright orange dress slashed to the waist and hip, and massive shoulders. Legend wore a gray suit with a long, knee-length overcoat. But as they took the stage, the couple wasn’t thinking about the big event.

Instead, as Teigen’s tweet indicates, the weight of the loss of Bryant was weighing heavy on her mind. Still, the couple received a little good news at the event. Legend was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance for his song “Higher”, which he won, taking home his 11th Grammy award.

Teigen posted a video showing the pair dancing it out behind the scenes to celebrate his big win.

11rh Grammy. Congrats my love, let’s have a drank pic.twitter.com/CcQdYTVNcJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 27, 2020

Hours later, she posted a follow-up, saying that the two were home.

“home. kissed my family hard tonight. love you guys,” she wrote in a tweet.

News of Bryant’s tragic death began to spread just hours before the Grammy Awards began, shocking millions of fans and friends of the NBA star. Bryant was in a helicopter with eight other people when the aircraft slammed into a Calabasas mountainside at about 185 miles per hour at 9:45 a.m. The crash killed everyone on board, which included Bryant’s daughter Gianna, the pilot, and several teenagers on board heading to a basketball tournament.

While no cause for the accident has been determined at this point, it’s likely that the investigation will focus on the foggy conditions in the area at the time of the crash.

Teigen wasn’t the only one to pay homage to the lost sports star. As The Inquisitr reported, Kanye West also expressed his sadness on Sunday night.

“Kobe, We love you brother. We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave,” West wrote.

Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Jennifer Lopez also expressed their sadness and shock at the tragic news.