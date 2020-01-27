Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Flaunts Chiseled Abs In A Tiny Bikini

Anita Herbert is tackling the issue of weight loss with a recent Instagram post.

Over the weekend, the Hungarian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in which she shows off her muscular and fit physique to tell her 2.1 million Instagram followers that she didn’t always look like this. In the caption, she went on about the issue she faced when trying to lose weight and become fit.

In the photo, Herbert is seen sitting on a wooden surface outdoors as she rocks minimal clothing that exposes her chiseled abs. According to the tag she added to the post, the picture was captured in Miami, Florida, where the model and trainer is currently based.

Herbert is rocking a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a flower print against a dark gray background. The bikini top features a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps that tie up behind the model’s neck. Its triangles are small, leaving quite a bit of Herbert’s ample cleavage on display.

The fitness beauty is wearing a navy blue jacket tied around her waist, which is blocking the bikini bottoms from view. Next to the model is what appears to be a bag in the same blue color as the jacket. Herbert did not indicate where any of her items are from.

Herbert completed her look by wearing a black cap, which she is touching lightly with the tip of her fingers for the photo. As per usual, Herbert tagged Fit Queen, her professional Instagram page where she advertises her training and meals programs.

In the caption, Herbert listed a series of healthy food items that people generally associate with weight loss, such as granola, nuts and nut butters. She goes on to explain that, while healthy and nutrient-rich, these foods have a ton a calories. When those trying to lose weight indulge in these foods, they automatically assume they are sticking to a diet that should work for their goals. Herbert explains that this is not the case.

The post was a success with her followers. Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 27,300 likes and upwards of 315 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to rave about Herbert’s physique, but also to engage with her caption.

“Therecis such a misunderstanding of how losing weight works. Love this!!” one user chimed in.

“Those abs,” raved another fan, including a fire emoji after the comment.

“Absolutely!!! Even if you are eating paleo, keto… you still need to ultimately be in a calorie deficit if you want to lose fat,” replied another one.