Kathie Lee Gifford Looks Flawless In Sequins At Clive Davis’ Grammy Party

Kathie Lee Gifford took a break from her busy life in Nashville to travel to California for the star-studded Grammy Awards. As her fans know, Gifford loves to share updates from her life with them on Instagram and everything that she posts earns her a ton of attention. In one of the most recent photo update that was shared on her popular page, the mother of two sizzled at an after-party.

In the caption of the update, Gifford tagged herself in Beverly Hills, California where she told fans that she was at Clive Davis’ party. In the caption, she revealed that she ran into her friend, Donna Farizan, who works for The Today Show. The two were all smiles for the photo-op, standing front and center, looking straight into the camera with a big smile on her face. She wore her long, light locks down and waved in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The snapshot was only taken from the waist-up but the 66-year-old looked flawless in black and gold sparkly dress. She paired her look with some large, gold hoop earrings and next to her stood Farizan, who also got glammed-up for the party, rocking a tight, white silk dress and wearing her dark locks slicked back in a ponytail. Since the update went live on her page, it’s earned Gifford a ton of attention.

So far, the photo has amassed an impressive 11,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others let her know that they are huge fans. A few more were left speechless and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji.

“Wow, two beautiful, talented ladies side by side!!! What a treat for this old Texan who loves the Today Show where they both have showcased their skilled professionalism,” one fan commented, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Beauties inside and out,” a second follower gushed.

“You look pretty dazzling yourself,” another wrote, followed by a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the television personality showed off her killer fashion sense in another social media update. In the photo, Gifford was all smiles in a chic outfit. In addition to a pair of tight denim jeans, the beauty rocked a tight white t-shirt tucked into her pants. It comes as no shock that the post racked up over 5,000 likes.