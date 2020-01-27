Meghan Markle’s Father, Thomas Markle, Vows To See His Daughter Again, Even If It’s In Court

'I wish it hadn't come to this, but I will certainly testify against the things that have been said about me,' he said.

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has vowed to see his daughter face-to-face again, even if that means that they see each other in court, The Sun reports.

Meghan and her estranged father are on opposite sides of a lawsuit the Duchess filed against two British publications, the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline. Meghan claims that the media outlets published portions of a handwritten letter she wrote to her father, and has sued for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the United Kingdom’s Data Protection Act.

It’s no secret that the Duchess of Sussex and her father have been estranged, and since their estrangement Thomas has continued to give interviews in which he talks about the disappointment he feels at their separation. He’s also repeatedly suggested that his daughter owes him some money, saying that she’s given him some “modest” monetary gifts here and there from her Suits income, but that he spent years paying for her education.

Amidst all the family drama, Meghan purportedly sent her father a handwritten letter that, depending on your point of view, either expressed her concern about her father’s “exploitation” by tabloid newspapers and magazines, or accusing him of “puppeteering” the whole thing for attention.

Thomas suspects that, as this issue works its way through the legal system, one result is that he’ll finally get his with to see his estranged daughter face-to-face. Even if that means that the two are on opposite sides of a courtroom when it happens.

“If it comes to meeting them in a courtroom, that’s great. At least I’d finally get to see them,” he said.

Mr. Markle also touched on a handful of other issues going on in his daughter’s life, including what he thinks about “Megxit” — that is, Meghan and her husband, Harry’s, departure from their royal duties. Thomas says that their decision “hurt” Queen Elizabeth.

“I think they hurt the Queen. I think they’ve hurt the royals. And it just doesn’t work to be going to another country and then serving England. It’s never going to work. I’m a little embarrassed for them and feeling very sorry for the Queen,” he said.

As for rumors that Meghan is leaving her royal job and moving to Canada because of bullying, possibly over her status as a mixed-race woman, Thomas rejects that, saying that he doesn’t think it’s happening in “any way, shape or form.”

And as for Harry, Thomas invited him to “man up” and come to Mexico, where Thomas lives, so they can talk.