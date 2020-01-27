Pia Mia Dazzled In Tiny Jeweled Semi-Sheer Dress On Grammys Red Carpet

Pia Mia attended the Grammy Awards this year at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

The “Do it Again” hitmaker stunned in an eye-catching silver dress with jeweled tassels hanging off it. The short-number was semi-sheer and went way above her knees. Underneath the garment, she wore a black item of clothing which was visible through the dress. Pia accessorized herself with a thin gold necklace and a sparkly silver clutch purse that matched her ensemble.

The blond beauty sported her hair half up and half down and wore it curly. She applied a glossy lip, black mascara and, small studded earrings to finish the look off.

Pia looked incredibly striking on the red carpet and stood out.

Her hairstylist, Glen Coco, shared a shot of her from the night to his Instagram and she looked nothing short of beautiful.

Pia rocked an over-the-shoulder pose and displayed a little side boob. She stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and placed her arms beside her.

In Glen’s caption, he credited Samuel Ruda for her makeup and Law Roach for the fashion styling.

Fans of Pia instantly took to social media to express what they thought of her eye-popping look.

“Okay… WOW. She killed this look,” one user wrote, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“I just really need to get something off my chest. Pia Mia. Thank u, that is all,” another shared.

“PIA MIA IS A SNACK OMG,” a third fan remarked passionately in capital letters.

“OK imma need Pia Mia’s outfit cos daaaaaaamn,” a fourth admier said.

Pia also posed alongside multi-platinum producer and writer Louis Bell on the carpet.

Bell looked smart in a white shirt, black blazer jacket, and pants. He wrapped his arm around Pia’s waist who put her hand on his shoulder. The “We Should Be Together” songstress held her purse in her other hand and radiated beauty.

For his Instagram caption, Bell explained that he was thankful to be attending the ceremony. His post racked up more than 4,400 likes and over 143 comments within 14 hours, proving to be popular with his followers.

A lot of the comments questioned whether he and Pia were a couple. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

Pia is no stranger to impressing her fans with online content surrounding her. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Touch” entertainer shared a video of her wearing a black bikini that was filmed on a gorgeous beach. The clip has been watched more than 293,000 times and achieved over 72,000 likes to date.