‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Jenna Cooper Poses In A Bikini As She Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Baby

The former reality star bares her baby bump on the beach.

Jenna Cooper is pregnant with her first baby. The Bachelor In Paradise star has announced she’s expecting in May, and she’s already showing off her baby bump in a bikini.

Jenna, 29, took to Instagram to plug an all-mineral sunscreen collection that she swears by. The blonde beauty is wearing sunglasses and a light pink two-piece swimsuit as she bares her baby belly while lounging on the beach near the Palms Turks and Caicos.

In the comments to the post, fans raved about how great the expectant Jenna looks.

“What a cute bump!” one fan wrote.

“You are such a cute prego lady!” another added.

Another fan asked Jenna if she uses any type of cream to prevent stretch marks on her stomach. The Bachelor in Paradise alum replied that she uses Burt’s Bees Mama Bee Belly Butter as well as Lush Sleepy Cream.

Over the weekend, Jenna announced her pregnancy via a poignant Instagram post that was written as a letter to her baby. Jenna captioned a photo of her wearing a form-fitting white dress as she wrote that she loves her baby more than she could have ever imagined possible. The reality star added that she will always support her child and said she hopes the baby gets her sense of humor and spirit.

“I hope you get your daddy’s thoughtfulness and work ethic, and never stop being curious,” Jenna also wrote. “I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world, and always stand up for yourself. I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are. See you in a few months. Love, Mommy.”

The ABC reality star also shared a photo of her pet pig, with the caption, “I’m going to be a pig sister! May 2020.”

Jenna previously made headlines for her messy relationship with fellow Bachelor Nation star Jordan Kimball. The formerly engaged couple split just as their season of Bachelor in Paradise ended in 2018.

As for the identity of the father of her child, last week Jenna posted to Instagram to announce that she has been in a year-long secret relationship with real estate broker Karl Hudson. More than one year after the Jordan drama, Jenna wrote that her current boyfriend has shown her “what it’s like to be with a real man with real morals.”

The Bachelor in Paradise bombshell revealed that she has traveled the world with her new man and that until now, he has always stayed behind the camera.

“He is the best pig dad in the world,” Jenna wrote of Karl. “He is smart and funny…with an adorable southern charm. He makes me feel safe, and beautiful, and calm.”

She added that Karl helped glue back the pieces to her broken heart after her Bachelor in Paradise scandal with Jordan, who accused her of cheating on him.

Jenna also promised to continue to share more personal aspects of her life with her fans, and now it appears she has made good on that promise.