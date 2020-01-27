Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Shares Final Message From ‘Unc’ Kobe Bryant Sent Hours Before Fatal Crash

Shareef O’Neal has revealed the final message sent to him by his “uncle” Kobe Bryant just hours before his tragic death in the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of nine people, E! News reported.

The son of Shaquille O’Neal took to his Instagram on Sunday to share a screenshot of a direct message from Kobe, who was reaching out to the 20-year-old following his announcement that he would be transferring from the UCLA Bruins men’s basketball team.

“You good fam?” read Kobe’s message, which was sent at 8:19 a.m., local time.

Shareef’s response was sent about three hours later, though it is unlikely that Kobe had seen the messages.

He also included several photos of him and Kobe of the years, including one set that saw him mimicking an iconic snap of the Lakers star laying on the court with his head propped up on a basketball.

In the caption of his post, Shareef expressed his devastation over the loss of his uncle, coach, and mentor.

“I wish I didn’t sleep in so I could’ve talked to you…I can’t even think straight right now,” he wrote.

“I won’t let you down…you always counted on me and lifted me up. Love you unc,” he concluded the message, along with two red heart emoji.

Literally this morning you reached out to me ….???? I love you forever unc❤️ I love you pic.twitter.com/3oVgvKKUkm — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

He later shared another post to Instagram that included more screenshots of his messages with Kobe dating back to December of 2018, when Shareef underwent heart surgery.

“I was so defeated sittin in that hospital everyday and i thought my basketball life was over…you brought a smile to my face…thank you..love you,” he wrote in the upload.

Shareef also took to Twitter to honor his “cousin” Gigi — Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter who was also one of the victims of the crash.

GIGI❤️ love you cousin — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were two of nine victims of a fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas, California yesterday morning. They were on their way to Kobe’s Mamba Academy in Thousands Oaks when the accident occurred.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Shaquille O’Neal took to social media to react to the death of his friend and former teammate. The pair played together on the L.A. Lakers from 1996 to 2004. Though they initially feuded during their playing time together, the relationship eventually became a friendship full of respect and admiration for one another.

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Several others took to social media to react to the deaths of Kobe and Gianna, including Jennifer Lopez, Kanye West, and President Donald Trump. The basketball legend was also honored with a special tribute by Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men at last night’s 62nd annual Grammy Awards.