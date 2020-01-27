Yanet Garcia Is A Smokeshow In Tight Maroon Leggings & Matching Bra: ‘I Hope My Journey Inspires You’

Yanet Garcia’s most recent social media update has her fans drooling. As those who follow Garcia on Instagram know, the brunette beauty has been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” and she’s quickly amassed an impressive following of over 12.7 million on the platform alone while her celebrity continues to rise with each passing day. The beauty has never been shy when it comes to showing off her amazing figure and almost everything that she shares on her page earns her a ton of attention— her most recent video clip is no exception.

In the short clip that was shared on her popular page, the bombshell sat down for an interview to talk about her fitness journey and how she got to where she is today. The three-minute-long video alternated between an interview with the social media sensation and clips of her sweating it out at the gym while the segment started off with the camera on Garcia in some insanely hot workout gear that included a matching blue bra and top.

After a short time, the video moved to the social media sensation working out in a gym while clad in a tight fitting maroon bra that only had one strap. Garcia paired the look with matching leggings while showing off her taut tummy and toned arms. She wore her long, dark locks curled and pulled back in a low ponytail with a few strands falling around her face.

In the caption of the post, Garcia shared a little more insight into her fitness journey, telling fans that she has dedicated her life to going to the gym and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The new post has only been live on her page for a few hours but her fans have already given her their stamp of approval and it has racked up over 69,000 likes in addition to over 400 comments. Some of her fans commented on the video to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her figure. A few more applauded her on her fitness journey while others chimed in using emoji instead of words.

“She believed she could, so she did”. You did it and it’s just the beginning,” one fan commented with a crown and flexing muscle emoji.

“Love this sooooo much!!!!,” a second follower raved.

“Good job! With life, career, happiness, and your english is great don’t worry!,” another chimed in, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“I love you,” one more added.