Genesis Lopez Soaks Up The Sun In A Tiny String Bikini

Half-Brazilian, half-Japanese model Genesis Lopez made sure to keep her Instagram feed updated with her latest escapades. On Sunday, the model shared a video of herself enjoying some sunshine as she rocked another skimpy string bikini. The look did nothing but favors for Genesis’s stunning curves.

In the new update, Genesis was shown rocking a rust-colored two-piece. It featured triangle-shaped cups with tiny strings that were tied over her neck in a halter-style and around her back. At the beginning of her video, Genesis sat on an aquamarine-colored sun bed, as she slightly leans back and flaunts her voluptuous cleavage. It is important to note that her top was so tiny that she spilled out from the sides.

The model’s flat tummy was put on display even more by her low-cut, matching thong. Her bikini bottoms also featured clear strings that sat high on her hips, which showed off her toned thighs and legs.

In the video, Genesis can be seen looking at a distance and flaunting her curvaceous figure while soaking up some sun, while slightly adjusting her bikini bottoms. She then closed her eyes as she runs a hand over her dark tresses, then looks at the camera with a sultry smile.

Genesis accessorized her look with some gold hoop earrings. She appeared to be rocking a natural makeup look, which included sculpted eyebrows, faux lashes with mascara, as well as a light pink lip color. Her long, dark hair was up high in a ponytail.

The latest share garnered more than 401,000 likes and over 1,600 comments in two hours of being live, proving to be a hit with the model’s fans. Many of her followers left praises for her flawless physique in the comments section, while other fans raved about her beauty. Some admirers were low on words, so they chimed in with their choice of emoji instead.

“I’m fasting for the rest of my life. Your stomach is gorgeous,” one follower commented, adding a flame emoji in the comment.

“Remarkable as always. I don’t know how you manage to look this incredible all the time. Major props to you. Enjoy the rays!” another admirer wrote.

“You are very beautiful with this bikini,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Getting that vitamin D,” a fourth Instagram user added.

About four days ago, Genesis posted another update to her feed where she enjoyed another fun day in the sun. In the photo, she rocked a tiny brown two-piece that flaunted her ample cleavage and curvy behind.