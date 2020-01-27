Florida Hottie Alexa Collins Rocks Instagram In Ruffled Orange Bikini For Glowing New Photos

Alexa Collins went full glam in a skimpy orange bikini for her most recent Instagram photos. The Florida hottie sizzled in the pics, which were posted to her feed on Monday morning.

In the sultry snaps, Alexa rocked the ruffled two-piece on the beach as the sun cast a soft glow on her in the photos. In the first shot, the model tugged at her bikini bottoms as she gave a seductive stare into the camera. The second photo featured the blond bombshell looking away from the lens with her hands resting at her sides.

The bikini photos showcased all of Alexa’s enviable curves, putting her toned arms, abundant cleavage, flat tummy, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs on full display.

The Miami model wore her long, golden locks pulled back into a ponytail behind her head and styled in voluminous strands that fell over her shoulder. She accessorized the bikini with a pair of large, gold earrings.

Alexa also opted for a full face of makeup in the photos, rocking sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a brown eye shadow. She added a shimmering glow to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light-pink gloss on her full lips to complete the stunning style.

Alexa’s fans immediately began to respond the post, leaving over 90 comments and more than 2,000 likes in the span of just 15 minutes after it was published to her account.

“You have to be an Angel sent from Heaven!!! I’m convinced!!!” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Nice bikini Alexa! Luv the color!” another adoring fan said.

“Crushing on this Monday morning! Thanks for a crushing good moment,” a third comment read.

“You’re absolutely glowing in these pics! That bikini is also gorgeous. Thanks for putting a smile on my face after a sad weekend due to the news of Kobe Bryant’s death. Hoping for a better week ahead,” a fourth social media user stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa rocked ruffles over the weekend as well when she stepped out in a red plunging dress with a ruffled hemline.

The gown boasted thin spaghetti straps and an asymmetrical cut as it hugged the model’s flawless figure tightly, and put her cleavage in the spotlight.

Alexa Collins’ fans also approved of that post, and showed their support by clicking the like button over 13,000 times and leaving more than 160 comments to date for the gorgeous bikini model.