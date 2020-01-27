Bri Teresi Stretches Legs, Shows Off Pert Derriere In Black Lingerie Set On Instagram

Bri Teresi drove her fans wild over the weekend with a brand new, lingerie-clad photo on her Instagram feed. In the shot, the stunning model rocked an all-black look that left very little to the imagination.

The photo showed Bri standing in front of a white backdrop and a large, white box that came up to her hip in height. The model geotagged the photoshoot in Hollywood and tagged Jeremy Lee as the photographer. Bri stood out against her light-colored background in a full lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her stunning body.

Bri’s look included a black, lacy bra with a sheer back. Although the photo was snapped from the side, eagle-eyed fans could likely still tell that the top plunged low into her chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out.

Bri paired the bra with high-waisted, sheer, black undies with lace panels across the front that showed off her flat tummy. The bottoms featured a cheeky cut that put her pert derriere on full display, while black garter straps hugged her booty and shapely thighs closely. The straps held up a pair of over-the-knee, nude-colored stockings with black panels at the top, which made her legs look even better. The length of Bri’s pins was accentuated by some black and silver, shiny, thin heels.

Bri finished off the look with a dangling, silver necklace. She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included light pink blush, pink and white eyeshadow, bright highlighter, and a pink gloss on her full lips. The model’s long, blond hair fell down her back in messy waves.

Bri stretched her legs wide and bent one knee for the unique photo. She arched her back to further show off her figure and leaned her head backwards with her eyes closed.

The photo garnered more than 13,000 likes and just over 260 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Bri’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Love this look! Way too hot girl,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“Stretching into a gorgeous pose!!” another user added.

“Dang Bri… that booty though!” a third follower wrote.

Many of Bri’s fans simply expressed admiration for the star using various emoji.

Bri always knows how to drive her fans wild, as she did earlier this week with a photo and video of herself rocking a blue, silky robe. She teased her followers by allowing the robe to nearly fall off her chest.