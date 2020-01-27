Kyrie Irving Misses Game After Learning About Koby Bryant’s Death

After he learned of Kobe Bryant’s death, Kyrie Irving left Madison Square Garden, missing the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, according to a Yahoo Sports report. The team announced number 11 would miss the game about an hour before tipoff citing “personal reasons.” However, before the game, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson noted that the team had a player who was close to the late Los Angeles Laker star.

“I was with him. I’ll keep [the scene] private, but they were very close,” Atkinson said of Irving. “Tough, tough, tough, tough times.”

The Brooklyn Nets point guard and Kobe had a special friendship. Where Kobe was Michael Jackson’s mentee, he named Kyrie as his mentee, in an interview with Sirius XM in March 2019. During that discussion, Kobe recounted how he accepted a FaceTime call from Kyrie after the Cleveland Cavaliers came back to win the national championship after being down 3 to 1 to the Golden State Warriors.

“I remember sitting on the couch at home after Cleveland came back from that 3-1 deficit and beat Golden State,” Bryant said. “We’re watching the game, me and Gianna are just there, hanging out. And my phone rings. And it’s a FaceTime call. Don’t FaceTime call me unless it’s my family. It’s Kyrie. I pick it up. And Kyrie’s in the locker room celebrating on FaceTime. Like, ‘Dude! It worked! Your advice worked!”

During that celebratory call, Kyrie also said hello to Kobe’s daughter Gianna, whom he called Gigi. Gianna is among the other eight people who died alongside Kobe in yesterday’s helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The group was on its way to The Mamba Academy for basketball.

According to the New York Post, Sunday night’s game was supposed to be Kyrie’s first with the Nets at Madison Square Garden. The Nets lost the game 110 to 97 after the difficult day for the entire NBA.

Last August, Kyrie trained with Kobe at the invitation-only Mamba Pro Invitational. The younger player relied on his mentor for advice during his career, and growing up in West Orange, New Jersey, Kobe was one of Kyrie’s basketball idols. The younger man used to watch YouTube videos of the NBA great as Kyrie worked on his own game in his youth.

There is no word yet on when Kyrie will be on the court with the Nets. Also, details about a funeral and memorial for Kobe, Gianna, and the others who perished in the crash haven’t been announced at this time.