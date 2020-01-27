Fitness Bombshell Amanda Lee Nearly Falls Out Of Sexy Cutout Bikini

Fitness bombshell Amanda Lee knows how to rock a bikini, and her latest social media share proves she can do it like no other. The blond beauty uploaded a group of photos to Instagram that showed her almost falling out if a sexy cutout bikini.

Amanda’s bikini top was a unique design that had one short sleeve and a cutout section just below her breasts. The bottoms sat high on her hips, showcasing her hourglass shape.

The pictures were taken outside, and Amanda was sitting on a step basking in the sun. Her smooth skin looked flawless as it glowed in the warm light.

One snap was taken from a slight side angle, showing her leaning back on one arm. The pose gave her followers a good look at her flat abs and quite a bit of underboob. In fact, it looked like she might just fall out of the top with one wrong move. The side of her bare hip and thigh was also on display as she held her face to the sky with a blissful expression on her face.

Another picture showed Amanda from the front at a closer angle, showing off her cleavage and her curvy hips. She sat with both of her hands at her sides while she turned her head and closed her eyes. She sat with her legs together, showing off her toned thighs.

The remaining photo gave Amanda’s followers an even closer look of her body in the bikini. The shot captured her midsection and just a portion of her face, making her feminine curves the focal point of the snap.

Amanda’s hair was up in a bun with a few tendrils framing her face. Her makeup included dark brows, thick lashes and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She wore a nude shade on her lips and a pale pink color on her nails. The stuner accessorized with chunky bracelets, a watch and large hoop earrings.

The trainer’s followers loved seeing her in the revealing suit.

“Stunning shoot girly! Keep up the good work,” one fan wrote.

“Amanda, you are so gorgeous,” said a second admirer.

“Omg, dream pictures of a dream woman,” a third follower gushed.

“You look amazing,” wrote a fourth commenter.

The beauty likes to flaunt her curves in a variety of outfits that include sexy dresses and workout apparel. Earlier this month, she looked smoking hot in a low-cut crop top and pair of jeans.