‘RHOC’ Stars Kelly Dodd And Emily Simpson Respond To Reports Claiming They Were Unfollowed By Tamra Judge

Reports claimed over the weekend that Tamra Judge unfollowed several of her former co-stars.

Kelly Dodd and Emily Simpson reacted to claims of being unfollowed by Tamra Judge on Instagram over the weekend.

After it was suggested that Judge had unfollowed a number of her The Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, as well as Bravo, Andy Cohen, and Evolution Media, after quitting the show on Saturday, Dodd and Simpson denied that either of them were unfollowed by Judge.

“I never followed her!! So she couldn’t unfollow me,” Dodd explained, according to a screenshot captured by Comments by Bravo on January 26.

Although Dodd and Judge were close friends when The Real Housewives of Orange County began airing its 14th season of last year, they grew further and further apart as the season continued and by the end of the year, they were completely estranged as Judge focused on her friendships with Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador and Dodd remained close to Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Dodd and Judge also butted heads after Dodd allegedly reached out in hopes of aiding Jim Bellino is his $1 million lawsuit against both Judge and Beador. As fans will recall, Dodd never actually testified against Judge or Beador but offered herself up a potential character witness after he sued the women for defamation in 2018.

As for Simpson’s reaction to supposed being unfollowed by Judge, she said on Instagram that Judge actually blocked her several months ago.

It was also noted that Judge unfollowed her longtime friend, Beador, and cast member Windham-Burke, although it was not clear why.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Judge announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Orange County cast with a brief statement shared to her Instagram page on Saturday and also spoke to People magazine in regard to her sudden decision to walk away from the Bravo show.

“It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras,” Judge told the magazine. “I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms.”

According to the magazine, Judge was offered the opportunity to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County in a limited role for Season 15 to close out her storyline but chose to pass on the reduced role.

“I want to thank all the fans who have offered me their support over the years,” Judge said. “It’s meant a lot.”