‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Looks Insanely Hot In A Kentucky Cut-Off & Tiny Daisy Dukes

Kindly Myers showed off her insanely hot body while sporting a Kentucky basketball top and some tiny denim shorts for a brand new Instagram upload. The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” posted the photo to her account on Monday morning.

In the sexy snap, Kindly is seen standing on a boat as she posed with her thumbs hooked through the belt loops of her impossibly short Daisy Dukes. The model stunned in the royal blue cut-off crop top, which she accessorized with a pair of white sneakers.

The ensemble flaunted Kindly’s toned arms, tiny waist, impressive abs, curvy hips, booty, and long, lean legs. She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

The former Playboy centerfold also rocked a full face of makeup for the shot. The look included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a nude lips to complete the laid back, glam style.

In the caption of the photo, Kindly reveals that she loves summer and long, warm days. In the background, a cloudy sky and blue water are visible.

Of course, many of Kindly’s over 1.8 million followers immediately began to show love for the post. In the first 15 minutes after it was shared to her account, the snap has already amassed 2,200 likes and 35 comments.

“This is a stunning shot! Love the little peek we get at your tattoo. The background is also so gorgeous!” one of Kindy’s followers said in the comments section.

“Rocking the big blue hell yea,” another fan said of the model’s shirt.

“Just wonderful and beautiful,” a third person wrote.

“You are just so so beautiful in every one of your pics. Sometimes I just don’t have the words to describe how truly sensational you are. I hope you continue to achieve even more success and happiness that you deserve,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly wowed her fans over the weekend as well when she posed in a strappy string bikini by a swimming pool. The blond bombshell’s curves were on full display in the shot, as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

That photo also proved to be a big hit among Kindly Myers’ fans. The post has raked in over 15,000 likes and more than 240 comments for the gorgeous model to date.