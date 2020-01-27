Canadian Bombshell Laurence Bédard Almost Busts Out Of Her Tight-Fitting White Dress

Canadian bombshell Laurence Bédard sizzled in a sexy new Instagram pic on Sunday afternoon. The sultry blond regularly shares images of herself in stunning outfits, including lingerie and salacious swimwear.

For her latest photo, the stunner wore a low-cut snug-fitting white dress by Fashion Nova. The triangular neckline went low enough to showcase her massive cleavage, which surely delighted her 2.6 million followers. The photo cut off at the waist, so it wasn’t apparent what shoes Laurence opted to pair with her outfit. She also didn’t wear any other visible accessories. Her arm tattoos were also displayed.

She styled her hair in a simple, sleek style, her short bob falling just above her shoulders, she tucked some of her hair behind her ear and left the rest to brush against her cheek gently.

The model also wore makeup, but she kept it minimal. The vixen wore a light amount of eyeshadow blended into the creases of her lids and several coats of mascara. She also filled in her plump lips with shimmery pink lipstick. Finally, Laurence sculpted her immaculate eyebrows.

It didn’t take long for the hottie’s snapshot to earn more than 81,000 likes and almost 800 comments. The majority of comments were written in English, but some were also in French. Her fans hailed from across the globe and were more than a little eager to let the beauty know how beautiful they found the pic and her glorious chest.

Laurence didn’t indicate where the photograph was taken, but it appeared to be her bedroom. She sat on the edge of a bed with a wooden headboard could be seen behind her. A few small nightstand lamps lit the room.

“Such a seductive stare lady,” wrote one person, adding a fox and several blowing kiss emoji to their comment.

“Beauty, grace and sexiness in one woman.. wow,” said a second user, inserting a smiling face surround by hearts emoji to their remark.

“Words can’t discribe [sic] how beautiful you really are,” chimed in a third admirer.

“So stunning! No one is perfect but you sure push the line sometimes,” a fourth fan complimented.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that the blonde had shared a drop-dead gorgeous photograph of herself wearing revealing lacy lingerie, including a bra, panties, and a garter belt. The majority of her tattoos were on display. For that image, she scooped her hair up into a low ponytail and showcased her curvy breasts. It racked up more than 82,000 likes.