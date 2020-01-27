JoJo Rocks Strapless Dress With Thigh-High Slit On Grammys Red Carpet

JoJo showed up to this year’s Grammy Awards red carpet in style and turned up the heat.

The “Leave (Get Out)” chart-topper stunned in a strapless glittery gray gown that looked flawless on the singer. The fairly low-cut number displayed her decolletage which she left bare with no accessories. The dress fell to the floor and had a thigh-high slit on one side. JoJo paired the ensemble with heels and opted for a couple of rings and a thin silver bracelet on her thigh. The tattoos on her arms were on full show and she rocked a bold red lip. The “Baby It’s You” songstress sported wet-looking hair and wore it down.

JoJo’s glamorous dress was a Rhea Costa design. She was styled by Scot Louie who mentioned that they had been waiting to do this look for a long time in his Instagram caption.

On the carpet, the blond beauty looked effortlessly sensational. She placed both hands beside her and subtly smiled directly at the camera. The 29-year-old parted her legs and pushed the one with her thigh showing forward.

JoJo’s look made an impression on her fans who took to social media to express what they thought of her ensemble.

“Love! Nice silhouette for her shape,” one user wrote.

“Yess for the juicy thigh show off,” another shared, adding multiple flame emoji.

“That leg jewelry though,” a third fan remarked, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“The fit, the silhouette, the hair, the shoes!! Stunning. Thumbs up,” a fourth user said.

On the night, JoJo picked up her first Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. According to the Daily Mail, the “Too Little Too Late” hitmaker features of the PJ Morton track “Say So,” which was released in February of 2019.

Ahead of being told she had won an award, she did an interview with People on the carpet.

16 years into her career, she revealed that it was her first time at the Grammys. When she was 13-years-old, she explained that she told herself that she wouldn’t attend the ceremony unless she was nominated which is why she felt that last night was so special.

.@iamjojo Opens up About New Music and Her Journey to the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/dTKEGTVbXX — People (@people) January 26, 2020

When she was asked to talk about her red carpet look, JoJo described said the ensemble embodied a “glam assassin stripper mermaid.”

She expressed that she was excited to see Demi Lovato’s performance. JoJo insisted that she can sing her face off and that she’s a strong woman.

Lovato’s heartfelt performance of her new single, “Anyone,” had the star teary-eyed throughout and made a lot of impact on fans and other celebrities.