‘Playboy’ Model Carla Howe Flaunts Killer Figure In Sexy New Snap

Playboy model Carla Howe took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sexy photograph hot enough to make anyone looking at it start to sweat. The seductive temptress wore jaw-dropping lingerie that showed off her svelte figure and her impeccable curves.

The verified hottie got on her knees atop a wooden chair and arched her back to make her peachy booty appear extra plump, much to the delight of her admirers. She rocked a lacy pink and black bra, matching panties, and thigh-high fishnet stockings. She completed the outfit with a pair of nude high heels that strapped at the ankles.

To spice things up a little, Carla let her bra strap slip down her shoulder, flashing some extra skin along with revealing her taut midriff and curvy behind.

The stunner left her gorgeous long voluminous locks of hair cascade down her backside. It appeared that she had recently dyed her hair a beautiful shade of auburn. For her makeup, the foxy babe managed to create the perfect dewy glow by using a mixture of foundation, blush, and highlighter.

She lined her eyes in a dark liner and a thick coating of mascara that made her green eyes pop. Finally, her eyebrows appeared to be perfectly sculpted, and she looked like she was wearing a light pink shade of lip gloss.

Fans were overjoyed to see a sultry new snapshot of the vixen and took to her comments section to compliment her sexy figure and hot outfit. Several of her admirers praised her hair color. She dyed it a while ago, but many people are still impressed with how well it complemented her skin tone.

“Absolutely gorgeous this lingerie is perfect on your sexy body,” wrote one admirer, adding two red heart and two heart eyes emoji to their comment.

“Hot pic and nice hair color,” said a second user, inserting a lipstick, camera, and sunglasses emoji to their remark.

“Wow wee sexy looking babe,” complimented a third fan.

“Stunning gorgeous flawless baby xxx,” chimed in a fourth person.

Carla didn’t indicate where the photograph was taken, but it appeared to be a stylish apartment in the city with brick walls and wood-paneled floors. She tagged the photographer, Alan Strutt, in the post.

Aside from her regular followers, fellow Instagram model Tracy Kiss also commented on the share.

The model frequently shares scintillating photographs of herself. In the past, she has shared pics of herself wearing bikinis, bodysuits, and glamorous eveningwear.