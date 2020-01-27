Jessie J Flashes Her Abs In Glittery Bralet Alongside Beau Channing Tatum At The Grammy Awards After-Party

Jessie J attended the Republic Records Grammy After Party in West Hollywood on Sunday night alongside her beau Channing Tatum, reported The Daily Mail. The pair dazzled on the red carpet as they posed for the cameras.

The singer looked chic in a black suit with white, vertical stripes. She left her top half almost completely exposed, showing off her flat tummy in a small, strapless gray bralet that shimmered under the lights.

The “Price Tag” hitmaker dressed up the look with a pair of large, silver hoop earrings, sparkly gold painted nails, and pointy, silver heels complete with a dusting of glitter. Her long, dark tresses spilled down her back in a tight ponytail placed on top of her head. Jessie completed her sassy style with dark-lined eyes, thick black lashes, shimmery eye shadow, and matte lipstick.

Channing chose a more casual look for the occasion, rocking a black baseball cap and black, short-sleeved dress shirt and pants, both overlain with a patchwork of maps. The actor finished the look with a pair of white Converse sneakers.

The couple recently announced that they were back together again on Instagram, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Just last month, it was reported that the two broke up after a year of dating.

Araya Diaz / Getty Images

Channing posted a photo to his Instagram page to announce the reconciliation. In the sweet snap, both Jessie and Channing don inflatable unicorn hats as the songstress plants a kiss on the Magic Mike actor’s chin. The romantic moment was complete with the actor gazing towards the camera with a slight smile on his face as the “Bang Bang” singer closed her eyes and cuddled up to him.

In the caption of the photo, the actor wrote, “Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!”

According to The Daily Mail, it is believed that Jessie and Channing split up due to difficulties in making their long-distance relationship work. A source revealed to E! News this past week that the couple took a few months apart but ultimately decided to get back together, confirming that the pair were “fully back together.”

“They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other.”

The source added that the couple seem to be very happy to be spending time together again and that since the reconciliation, Jessie has been staying over at Channing’s house.