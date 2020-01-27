‘Playboy’ Bunny Sarah Harris Rocks Floral Bikini As She Bounces Around The Beach In New Zealand

Sarah Harris let it all hang out in a floral bikini for her most recent Instagram update. The Playboy bunny published the video to her account on Sunday night.

In the clip, Sarah looked stunning as she bounced around the beach in New Zealand wearing a black string bikini with white, pink, and blue flowers on it. The model paired the sexy swimwear with a sheer, black sweater, which fell off of her shoulders.

The outfit showcased Sarah’s massive cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, curvy hips, and long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with some oversize, dark sunglasses, and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Sarah wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in mermaid waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders as she walked barefoot in the sand on a bright day.

Sarah also rocked a full face of makeup for the post. The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added a bronzed glow all over her body, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark berry lipstick to complete the glam look.

The video, which promoted Bang Energy drinks, featured the model soaking up some sun in front of a stunning ocean scene. Green foliage and a blue sky with white, fluffy clouds are also visible behind her in the clips.

Meanwhile, many of Sarah’s over 2.2 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the upload, watching the video nearly 80,000 times and leaving over 220 comments within the first nine hours after it went live on the platform.

“You are such a beautiful young lady,” one of Sarah’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Pretty bikini, you are looking so beautiful,” another fan wrote.

“My favorite beautiful lady with my favorite beautiful sexy silky smooth thighs,” a third comment read.

“Your vids are a blessing to the eyes. Amazing as always,” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah is often seen rocking sexy bikinis on Instagram. Over the weekend, the model stunned in a yellow thong two-piece as she posed on her knees in a field of tall grass with a gorgeous blue sky overhead.

That video also promoted Bang Energy drinks, and was beloved by fans. To date, the clip has racked up over 60,000 views and more than 230 comments for the blond bombshell.