Andy Cohen Reacts After Tamra Judge Follows Vicki Gunvalson And Quits ‘RHOC’

Andy Cohen reacted to the news on Twitter.

Andy Cohen reacted to Tamra Judge’s announcement regarding the end of her career on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Just days after Judge’s longtime friend and co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, announced her own exit from the series, Judge took to her social media accounts and and confirmed she too would be missing from the upcoming 15th season of the Bravo reality show.

“It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on. I’m sad to go but very excited about my future. Love you guys,” Judge shared on Instagram.

A short time later, Cohen sent out a tweet to his fans and followers.

“An unprecedented run from a woman who was always entertaining, surprising and dramatic – and never ever aged. And now she’s the queen of CBD!” he wrote on January 25.

Following Cohen’s post, a number of the Bravo executive’s online audience members weighed in, many of whom were upset about the recent casting news regarding Gunvalson and Judge. One particular person told Cohen that she probably wouldn’t watch the new episodes of the series now that the stars off the show, who she labeled as “the anchors,” were no longer involved. Another person added that Gunvalson and Judge made the show and suspected it would be boring without them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson officially confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County cast on Friday, January 24. At the time, Gunvalson, who was the longest-running Real Housewives star of all time, having been with the series since its start in March 2006, told her fans and followers that while she’ll always be the OG of the OC, she was saying goodbye to the show after 14 years.

“It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way. I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational,” she wrote.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Gunvalson was one of the original five wives of the show’s first season while Judge joined the cast during its third season after the exit of original housewife Jo De La Rosa. At the same time, Quinn Fry was added to the show in a full-time role but unlike Judge, she did not return to her position the following year. Instead, she appeared only as a guest for the next two seasons.