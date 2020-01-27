Ara Zobayan Dead, Pilot Tragically Killed In Helicopter Crash

Zobayan was one of the nine that passed in the tragic accident that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant

The world was dealt a shocking tragedy on Sunday with the news that the basketball icon Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash at the age of 41. The terrible news of the loss of such an immense figure in the sport was only made worse when it was revealed that his 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also on board along with seven others who were making their way to a junior basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy before their lives were tragically cut short.

Among those six was the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, according to a report by the Daily Mail. The 50-year-old of Armenian descent was a respected pilot that was dedicated to the Bryant family. The Daily Mail report discovered a tribute to Zobayan posted to Facebook by his friend Jared Yochim.

“Ara was an incredible pilot, instructor pilot, charter pilot and truly a great man,” Yochim’s post read. “He was not your typical egotistical helicopter pilot like most of us honestly are. Ara was a man that always remained cool, calm and collected. As more people that knew Ara open up about him, you’ll only hear words like professional, calculated and loving. He was always good for a laugh. The loss is not mine, but a community really. Ara impacted so many people and only in a positive way. I’m sorry that you never got to meet him. You would’ve loved him, I promise.”