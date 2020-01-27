Candice Swanepoel Leaves Little To The Imagination In Cheeky Patterned Bikini

Candice Swanepoel is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

The latest look at the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s flawless figure was shared on Sunday to the official Instagram page for her swimwear line, Tropic of C. In the photo, the South African bombshell was seen standing on a boat with one knee bent and her hand on her hips while the golden sun spilled over her incredible bikini body.

A gorgeous view of the ocean, rocky cliffs, and cloudless blue sky provided a stunning background to the snap, but it was nothing compared to Candice herself. The model looked smoking hot in a skimpy two-piece set from her Tropic of C brand that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

Candice slayed in the impossibly tiny bikini that did way more showing than covering up. Tags on the photo indicated that she was wearing the Coco top and Curve bottom in the “starry night” pattern, which boasted a deep blue color and white polka-dots that popped against the babe’s deep tan.

Much of Candice’s bikini top was out of sight, though fans were offered a teasing glimpse of its underwire-style cups that flashed just a hint of cleavage. It also had thin spaghetti straps that allowed the blond beauty to showcase her toned arms, as well as a skinny band that wrapped tight around her rib cage and accentuated her slender frame.

Upping the ante of the model’s look were the curve bottoms, which made for quite a revealing display themselves. The garment covered only what was necessary thanks to its dangerously cheeky style that exposed her pert derriere almost in its entirety. It also featured a daringly high-cut design that allowed Candice to flaunt her long, toned legs and sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high-up on the babe’s hips, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection.

Candice added a pair of trendy sunglasses to her ensemble to provide her some relief from the sun but did not seem to have added any other accessories to the barely-there look. Her honey-blond locks were worn down and slightly damp — likely from a dip in the water before the moment was captured — and she appeared to be going makeup-free to let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Unsurprisingly, Candice’s latest social media appearance was a huge hit with her fans. Since being shared to the page 21 hours ago, the steamy snap has racked up more than 11,000 likes and several comments with compliments for the stunner’s jaw-dropping display.

“What a queen,” one person wrote.

Another said that Candice was “perfection.”

“Yasss I love this,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Candice has shown off her impressive physique on Instagram. Another recent addition to the Tropic of C Instagram page saw her rocking an even tinier bikini in the “tracks rust” design and a bright pink flower in her hair. This look also proved popular with followers, who awarded the snap over 7,000 likes.