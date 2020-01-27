Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes Rock Matching Lingerie In Black & White Instagram Post

Josephine Skriver posed alongside her best friend, Jasmine Tookes, in a lighthearted new post on her Instagram over the weekend. In the shot, the Victoria’s Secret models rocked matching, tiny lingerie that left very little to the imagination.

The black-and-white photo showed the JOJA founders walking through what appeared to be a backstage area, likely during one of their runway shows. Josephine geotagged the post in New York, New York. The Danish model stood on the left side of the image, looking absolutely stunning in a bra and undies set. Her look included a black push-up bra that featured sparkly straps and a plunging neckline, which just barely contained her busty chest. Josephine’s cleavage spilled out at the center in the sexy but classy look.

Josephine’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the bra and a small, silver sparkling bottom that sat low on her waist in the front. The sides, however, sat high on her hips, which accentuated Josephine’s hourglass figure and put her long, lean legs on full display.

Josephine accessorized the look with a silver choker necklace, a long pendant, hoop earrings, and a few bracelets on her wrists. The photo’s lack of color made it difficult to see the model’s makeup look, but she did appear to be wearing dark contour on her cheeks, bright highlighter, and a neutral lip color. Her long, blond hair fell down her shoulders and back in luscious waves.

Josephine walked with her hands at her sides, which drew further attention to her flat tummy and small waist. She stared into the camera with a sultry gaze.

Meanwhile, Jasmine posed on the right side of the photo wearing the exact same lingerie set. She rocked slightly different jewelry, including multiple chokers and a long chain that plunged into her chest. Jasmine had her long, black hair pushed to one side as it fell over her shoulder in waves.

In contrast to Josephine, Jasmine looked down as she raised her arms above her head, which seemed to squeeze her cleavage further out of her bra.

In the caption, Josephine said that Jasmine was “100 percent my b****,” with a heart-eye emoji and a laughing emoji.

The post garnered more than 223,000 likes and nearly 700 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with the models’ fans. Many of Josephine’s followers left praise for their skimpy looks in the comments section.

“I am impressed by these women,” one fan said.

“Favorite duo,” another user added with a red heart.

Josephine and Jasmine are quite the dynamic pair, as they often travel together for modeling work and share memories on their joint Instagram account, JOJA. Last week, the two were in Japan together, where Josephine shared a photo of herself sitting by a dark pool in a blue string bikini.