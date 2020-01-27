Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Flaunts Insane Curves In Tight Latex Dress

Kayla Moody sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram account over the weekend with an eye-popping new photo that proved hard to be ignored.

The steamy shot was uploaded to the hot military wife’s page on Sunday and was an instant hit with her 629,000 followers. A geotag on the post indicated that it was taken in a large building somewhere along the Las Vegas Strip, which provided Kayla the perfect opportunity to snap a selfie photo.

In the image, the blond bombshell was seen crouching down in front of a mirrored wall and intently staring at her phone to capture a selfie photo. Meanwhile, someone else stood behind her to take their own photo of the babe, who looked smoking hot in a sexy little black dress that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Kayla sent pulses racing in the skintight garment that did way more showing than covering up. It was made of a shiny black latex material that hugged her hourglass silhouette in all of the right ways, defining her pert derriere and flat midsection.

Upping the ante of her display was the number’s plunging neckline that fell far past her chest to expose an ample amount of cleavage — though nobody seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. Also of note was the garment’s daringly short length that fell just to Kayla’s upper thighs, allowing her to showcase her sculpted legs.

The social media sensation completed her look for the evening with a pair of strappy tan platform shoes. She did not appear to have added any other jewelry or accessories, allowing her flawless figure to take center stage.

Kayla’s platinum tresses were worn down and parted in the middle, with a few locks falling in front of her shoulders and down her chest. As for her beauty, the stunner rocked a glossy lip, dusting of blush, and a dramatic smokey eye that made her striking features shine.

Fans had nothing but love for the new addition to the buxom babe’s Instagram feed. It has earned more than 13,000 likes within 11 hours of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Amazing dress, you look marvelous,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kayla was “breathtaking and beautiful.”

“Wow. Absolutely stunning,” commented a third.

“You look perfect,” quipped a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Kayla has dazzled her Instagram fans with a revealing ensemble. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing even more skin in an impossibly tiny crop top and black thong that left very little to the imagination. That look also proved popular, and to date has racked up nearly 13,500 likes.