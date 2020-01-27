Saweetie Stuns In One-Shoulder Shimmery Gown At Pre-Grammys Party

Lots of celebrities turned up to the Clive Davis annual pre-Grammy gala over the weekend and Saweetie was one of them. The “Icy Grl” rapper always turns it up a notch with her fashion and her look at the party didn’t disappoint.

Saweetie stunned in a one-shoulder light pink shimmery gown that fell to the floor. The garment had a couple of layers to it and was very low-cut. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage which she accessorized with a small necklace. The “My Type” hitmaker opted for small dangling earrings, a thin bracelet, and a couple of rings. Saweetie rocked long acrylic nails and applied a bold glossy pink lip. She slicked back her dark hair off her face and tied it up.

Her latest Instagram upload contains three photos from the event.

In the first, she posed on the red carpet with her hand on her hip. Saweetie looked to her right and oozed confidence.

In the second, she was photographed from the side. The “Up Now” entertainer rocked an over-the-shoulder pose and flashed her teeth. She placed both hands on her thighs and was clearly glowing.

In the third and final pic, she was pictured sitting down with her rapper boyfriend, Quavo, who is a member of Migos. The “Bad and Boujee” chart-topper looked smart in a black-and-white suit with no tie. He wore small round-framed glasses and had grills on his teeth.

He wrapped his arm over Saweetie while she had her hands in her lap, crossed over.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 252,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to have made an impact on her 4.6 million followers.

“That’s what I’m talking about!!!! Beautiful,” one user wrote.

“SIS ARE YOU EVEN REAL???” another questioned passionately in capital letters.

“Your dresses always stun me,” a third fan remarked.

“Sisssssss yall did that! STUNNING,” a fourth fan commented, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

The rising star is used to sending fans into a meltdown with her Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she impressed her followers in a semi-sheer brown miniskirt. Saweetie paired the look with a multicolored graphic print top that featured a cartoon female on it. For the occasion, she opted for dark straight hair which she wore down. Saweetie rocked the ensemble with black stilettos and accessorized herself with a thin silver ankle bracelet. To finish everything off, she applied black mascara, dark eyeshadow and rocked red lipstick.