Dasha Mart Sizzles In Bikini Top & Biker Shorts While Hanging Out On Ocean Drive

Russian model Dasha Mart showed off her fabulous figure in her latest Instagram share. The beauty opted for a sporty look while wearing a bikini top and a pair of biker shorts as she hung out on Ocean Drive in South Beach, Miami.

Dasha’s top was a classic bikini with triangle-style cups, showing off plenty of her voluptuous chest. The biker shorts clung to her curves, highlighting her perky derrière and slender waist. A graphic message was printed on the front of the shorts, but she posed in such a way that some of the letters were covered up. She paired the casual outfit with white trainers.

The bombshell was standing on a sidewalk. Across the street behind her, pedestrians bustled among a row of business establishments. Dasha used a yellow fire hydrant as a prop as she posed in a group of three photos.

One picture captured Dasha’s entire body from the front as she stood with one foot on the bottom of the hydrant. She rested her hand on the top of the hydrant while she ran her other hand through her hair. She smiled looked at something off in the distance.

A second snap was similar to the first, but it was taken closer to Dasha, giving her followers a better look at her chest and abs. She flashed a huge smile for the camera.

The remaining photo showed the stunner leaning against the hydrant looking off at something in the distance. The pose put her hourglass shape and long, lean legs on display.

The model’s sleek hair was straightened, and she let it fall loose over her shoulders. She wore a rose shade on her lips. Dasha wore a hug pair of sunglasses, so it was impossible to see the rest of her makeup.

In the caption, Dasha said the outfit was from Fashion Nova. Part of her message was written in Russian and translation from Google Translate revealed that she spoke about how much she enjoyed sunrises.

Her followers thought she looked sensational in the outfit, and many told her so.

“Absolutely gorgeous woman,” one admirer said.

“Looking amazing,” wrote a second follower.

“Perfect beauty,” commented a third fan.

“You are looking so beautiful,” gushed a fourth admirer.

The Russian beauty likes to showcase her fit physique in a variety of revealing outfits. Earlier this month, she looked smoking hot in a set of lacy lingerie and a pair of high heels.