Dua Lipa Looks Elegant In White Vest & Long Silk Skirt At 2020 Grammy Awards

Dua Lipa looked incredibly elegant at this year’s Grammy Awards and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “Hotter Than Hell” songstress wore a loose-fitted white vest top with thin straps that displayed her decolletage. Lipa paired the item of clothing with a long silk skirt which fell to the floor. She accessorized the look with a thin necklace, a bracelet, and a couple of rings. The “Future Nostalgia” singer showed off the tattoos on her arms and opted for a checkered design on her acrylic nails.

Lipa sported her blond and brunette hair up and rocked eye-catching light blue eyeshadow.

The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” hitmaker shared numerous photos from the night to her Instagram.

In the first pic, she posed with her model boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, who wore a black-and-white suit. The two stood next to each other and subtly smiled at the camera lens.

In the second, she was photographed on the red carpet solo. Lipa looked ethereal in the simplistic look and made it look effortless to be that elegant.

In the third, she was caught looking to her right. She raised her hand to her hair and flashed her teeth. The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper continued to smile in the fourth shot and appeared to be waving. Lipa was clearly glowing and having a blast at the iconic ceremony.

In the fifth and final photo, she took a mirror selfie with Alexander Wang. Lipa poked her tongue out while Wang pouted.

For her caption, she wrote “angel energy,” adding a flying white bird emoji.

In the span of eight hours, Lipa’s post racked up more than 1.2 million likes and over 3,200 comments, proving to be popular with her 38.8 million followers.

“OMG, you looked so angelic in this dress! I loved your energy too very much!” one user wrote.

“Babe, you look absolutely stunning,” another shared.

“Best dressed by far,” a third fan remarked.

“BOMBSHELL YOUR HAIR IS ART,” a fourth follower commented passionately.

This year, Lipa presented the Best New Artist award with Alicia Keys. The award went to Billie Eilish who ended up winning five out of six of her nominations, per The Guardian.

Last year, Lipa picked up the same award as well as a Grammy in the category of Best Dance Recording for “Electricity.”

According to Female First, since winning the awards, she admitted that there was pressure when making her second studio album.

“I definitely felt the pressure but I realized I just want to have fun with it and I wanted to mature as an artist in that sense,” Lipa said.

She has yet to reveal the release date for her sophomore album but will release her next single, “Physical,” on January 31.