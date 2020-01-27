Usher Stuns Grammy Audience With Smoking Hot Prince Tribute

Special guest FKA Twigs added a sassy effect by showing off her pole-dancing expertise.

Usher stunned the audience at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a smoking hot tribute to the singer, songwriter and musician Prince, bringing a joyful side to the annual music event that had a somber feel due to the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna just hours earlier.

The 41-year-old R&B singer took to the stage at The Staples Center to honor the late, multi-talented performer with a sequence of songs that included “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Kiss.”

The audience, a who’s who of importance in the music industry, clapped, danced and sang along to the iconic tunes, just a small taste of what will be a tribute concert to the late singer, who died of an accidental drug overdose in April 2016.

Joining Usher as he sang, danced and copied some of Prince’s most iconic stage moves was Prince protege Sheila E., a world-famous drummer and best known for her hit 1984 tune ‘The Glamorous Life,” which was written by Prince.

Also appearing on stage alongside Usher was singer-songwriter FKA Twigs, known best for her long romance with former Twilight actor Robert Pattinson. Twigs joined Usher on stage but did not sing. Rather, she performed a sexy pole dance routine during part of the tribute, joining the singer on stage at the conclusion of her dance.

Fans chimed in regarding the performance on Instagram adding their feelings regarding the singer’s tribute of love for the late artist.

“Wow, Usher! Beyond amazing. Thanks for that tribute,” said one fan of both Prince and the former teen idol.

“Started out rough, but ‘Kiss’ was amazing. Look at FKA Twigs as the pole girl!” said a second fan of the singers.

“You’re a child at heart when you recognize that ‘Kiss’ song from Prince as “THAT’S THE HAPPY FEET MOVIE SONG,” quipped a third fan.

Rolling Stone reported that two-time Grammy host Alicia Keys, Usher, and John Legend are just some of the big names that will perform at a special tribute concert for Prince set to take place on January 28 and will air on television in April around the time of the fourth anniversary of the singer’s death.

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince will also feature Sheila E., Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Beck, Common, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Earth, Wind & Fire, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Chris Martin, Gary Clark, Jr., Juanes, Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles and Morris Day and the Time.

Prince’s former band The Revolution will also perform during the hotly anticipated tribute.