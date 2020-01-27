Bebe Rexha Wows In Black Pantsuit & Sheer Chain Link Top At 2020 Grammy Awards

Bebe Rexha was one of the many high-profile names who showed their face at this year’s Grammy Awards and killed it on the red carpet.

The “In the Name of Love” songstress stunned in a loose-fitted black pantsuit which looked incredible on the singer. The blazer jacket had some length to it and made her look sophisticated. Underneath, she wore a long-sleeved sheer chain link top which shimmered and displayed her decolletage. The jeweled piece of clothing was enough for Rexha to leave the accessories to a bare minimum.

The blond beauty sported her shoulder-length hair down and slightly wavy. She applied a coat of white nail polish on her acrylic nails and opted for a glossy lip. Rexha showed off her small stud earrings by putting one side of her hair behind her ear.

On Instagram, the “Meant to Be” chart-topper shared numerous photos of herself from the night.

In the first pic, she was photographed on the red carpet looking fierce. Rexha placed both hands on her hips and looked directly at the camera lens.

In the next couple of shots, she treated her fans to some behind-the-scenes content.

In the second photo, she appeared to be getting her makeup done before the big night. In the third, she was pictured sitting in the back of a car, all glammed up.

The “I’m a Mess” hitmaker was a presenter on the night alongside country legend Shania Twain.

Backstage, the duo owned an over-the-shoulder pose and looked like they were having a blast. Twain looked incredible in a fitted silver dress that was cut out at the back.

Rexha also shared a pic of the two on stage together where they appeared to be happy in each other’s company.

For her caption, Rexha thanked the Recording Academy for letting her attend last night. She also gave a shout out to Christian Cowan who made the suit for her. Rexha expressed gratitude towards Twain as she was grateful to be presenting with her. She described the night as sad as well as beautiful.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 300,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be popular with her 10.2 million followers.

“Beautiful, gorgeous, stunning, flawless,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful as always,” another shared.

“THIS OUTFIT IS MY FAVORITE IT LOOKS SO GOOD ON YOU,” a third fan remarked passionately in capital letters.

“You were wonderful my dear, and you looked powerful and gorgeous x x x,” a fourth fan commented.

This year, Rexha wasn’t up for any Grammy Awards. However, last year she was nominated for the first time in the categories of Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Meant to Be.”