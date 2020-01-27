Demi Lovato Breaks Down As She Delivers Powerful Performance Of ‘Anyone’ At 2020 Grammy Awards

The singer became emotional seconds into her performance at the music awards show.

Demi Lovato delivered a powerful performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 27-year-old singer became emotional seconds into her performance of the song “Anyone” as she marked her first time back on stage in nearly two years.

Demi was dressed in a flowing white gown as she took the Grammys stage to perform “Anyone,” a song she wrote shortly before her 2018 overdose and hospitalization. As a pianist accompanied her for the live performance, the singer became overwhelmed and motioned for him to stop playing so she could collect herself.

Tears could be seen running down Demi’s face as she delivered the gut-wrenching song, which is about a cry for help.

On Instagram, Demi called the Grammys an “unbelievable” and “emotional” night as she thanked all of her fans for their support. Fans and famous friends reacted to the star’s raw performance.

“Tears of joy seeing you up there sharing your gift with us all – thank you for being you. You’re such a light in this world my love,” one fan wrote.

“Thank you for always being truthful and vulnerable,” another added.

“You are such a force Demi. It’s so beautiful to see you grow into this strong heartfelt raw human. Raw and honest is your most beautiful form, just you,” a third wrote.

“No words. So proud of u,” wrote Demi’s music manager Scooter Braun.

Last week, Demi talked about the song she had chosen to perform at the Grammy Awards and why it was so important to her. During an interview on Zane Lowe’s New Music Daily on Beats 1 (via YouTube), Demi revealed that “Anyone” was written and recorded days before her tragic overdose.

“How did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl?'” Demi said. “I even listened back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.'”

The singer added that after being in the hospital for a week, she listened to the songs she had recently recorded and decided that if there ever a moment where she gets to “come back from this” she wanted to sing “Anyone” as her first song back.

The singer also added that it has taken her a long time to have the courage to perform such a vulnerable song on a stage in front of all of her peers and the people in the music industry that she looks up to.

Demi Lovato has another high-profile performance coming up. The singer will perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV this weekend.