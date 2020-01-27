Laura Amy Flaunts Sideboob In a Tiny String Bikini On Instagram

Australian fitness model Laura Amy recently had her 758,000 Instagram followers drooling as she tantalized them with a racy bikini photo taken in a ritzy-looking bathroom.

In the new photo, Laura sat on a bathtub in her skimpy swimwear while she looked straight into the camera, giving a sultry look. The hottie flashed her curves in a teeny-tiny bikini set that left very little to the imagination. The strappy two-piece was from the online retail store Oh Polly. A quick look at their website indicates that Laura wore an embellished thong micro bikini in the gold color.

The model rocked the interesting ensemble that consisted of a string bikini top with a low plunging neckline that showcased her abundant cleavage and left her toned stomach on full display, as well as her sideboob, as she was photographed diagonally. She paired the top with matching string bikini bottoms with the sides sitting high up her slender waist, showing off her legs and highlighting the incredible curve of her hips.

Laura wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, peachy eyeshadow, cat eyeliner, thick mascara, bronzer, highlighter, and lip gloss. Her black tresses were parted in the center and straight that cascaded down her back and over her shoulder. For her accessories, she wore a pair of gold hoop earrings, a thick gold bracelet that was similar to a watch’s strap, as well as a couple of rings. She completed her look by painting her perfectly-shaped nails in a french-tip style.

In under 11 hours of being live, the newest share racked up over 15,400 likes and more than 400 comments — and still growing by the minute. Many of her fans took to the comments section to let her know how beautiful she looked, while other followers raved about her incredible body. Some admirers were left speechless and just dropped a combination of emoji on the post.

“Woooooow! You are so beautiful and sweet, darling. You are a dream,” one follower commented, adding a string of pink heart and heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“I don’t know what to say…… you are absolutely PERFECT,” gushed an admirer.

“You are out of this world girl,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Awesome beauty,” a fourth Instagrammer added.

In a previous report by The Inquisitr, Laura added another sultry update to her feed wherein she wore scandalous red lingerie that showcased her curvaceous physique and abundant assets. As of late, the previous snap garnered over 25,000 likes and about 536 comments.