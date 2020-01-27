Ariana Grande Named Best Dressed In Strapless Poofy Gown On Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Ariana Grande was one of the many A-listers who turned up to this year’s Grammy Awards and her choice of fashion didn’t disappoint one bit.

The “No Tears Left To Cry” hitmaker stunned in a silver-blue tulle dress that had many poofy layers to it. The strapless gown fell to the floor and covered her feet. Grande paired the look with matching velvet gloves and accessorized herself with stud earrings. The “God is a Woman” chart-topper opted for blond hair for the occasion and sported it up in one of her signature ponytails. For her makeup, she applied a glossy lip and black mascara.

The Daily Mail, who named her best dressed, noted that she wore a Giambattista Valli design.

Grande shared her red carpet look to her Instagram page and she looked nothing short of incredible in the shot she chose. The “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” songstress placed both hands on her hips and tilted her head slightly. She didn’t look directly at the camera lens in her upload but still looked very angelic. The poofy gown proved to be huge as it covered up the frame and was such a fashion statement on the night.

Grande didn’t bother to caption her post with anything. However, that didn’t seem to bother her fans. It seems the photo was enough to send them into a meltdown.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 1.6 million likes, proving to be an instant hit with her impressive 172.8 million followers.

“The best Grammy look ever in the history of time,” one user wrote.

“Omg she’s not taking her foot off no one’s neck! This made me an Arianator wtf,” another shared.

“OMFG SHE LOOKS STUNNING,” a third fan remarked passionately in capital letters.

“SHE LOOKS F**KING PHENOMENONAL SHE REALLY DID THAT,” a fourth passionate fan commented.

On the night, Grande was nominated for five awards — Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for “7 Rings,” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Boyfriend,” and Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for thank, u next, per The Guardian.

Even though the star didn’t end up winning herself an award last night, she still won with her fashion.

However, Grande has been successful in the past. Last year, she picked up her first Grammy Award in the category of Best Pop Vocal Album for sweetener.

To date, she has earned herself 11 nominations.

After the ceremony, Grande shared a mini video clip on Twitter of herself smiling. She told fans that she had a fun time and thanked them for everything.