‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Rey Needs Paul’s Help

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 27 through 31 bring a big moment for Summer and Kyle while Phyllis reassesses her priorities. Plus, Billy stuns Victoria by leaving, Abby and Chance feel sparks fly, and Mariah works hard to adjust to her new life.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) have unfinished business, according to SheKnows Soaps. On their business trip to San Francisco, Summer and Kyle enjoy a big win for Jabot. During the celebration, they start talking about their lives and happiness. When Summer asks pointed questions, Kyle starts to doubt things with Lola (Sasha Calle). Ultimately, Summer and Kyle share a kiss, which could change everything after Kyle tells Lola about his infidelity.

Elsewhere, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) puts boundaries in place with Billy (Jason Thompson). Amanda is unwilling to cause problems in Billy and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) relationship. Although Billy insists that he and Amanda aren’t having an affair, the lawyer reminds him that there are many types of infidelity. Later, Billy makes a stunning move. He breaks Victoria’s heart once again and moves out. Before the end of the week, Victor (Eric Braeden) teaches a valuable lesson, and it may or may not be directed at Billy. Whatever it is, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor disagree.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) takes a firm stance on things, and he has an awkward conversation with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) at his place. Although he broke up with Chelsea because he realized that she loves Adam (Mark Grossman), Nick still warns his ex about his younger brother. Chelsea doesn’t like hearing it, but Nick doesn’t let that stop her.

After a reasonable few days, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) experiences a setback. She managed to talk Chance (Donny Boaz) into a date, but things might not go so well when sparks fly between Chance and Abby (Melissa Ordway). Ultimately, Phyllis reevaluates stuff in her life, and she sets new top priorities.

At Society, Abby hires a new employee named Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton). Abby needs somebody else to help out at Society since Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) went on tour with Tanner (Chase Coleman). With a bit of time, Lindsay may help pick up some of the slack at the restaurant, which may free Abby up to spend more time with Chance.

Speaking of Tessa’s abscence, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) struggles with her new reality. Not having Tessa in her daily life is already a significant struggle for Mariah. Plus, with Sharon (Sharon Case) fighting breast cancer, Mariah’s entire life is turned upside down as she tries to help Sharon and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) during the difficult time.

Finally, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) seeks Paul’s (Doug Davidson) help. Rey has a lot going on in her personal life with Sharon’s cancer diagnosis, and it’s unclear if Rey’s request has to do with work or home.