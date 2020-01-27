Lizzo Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant In A Special Way At The Grammy Awards

‘Tonight is for Kobe’, Lizzo told the audience before giving an energetic performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Sunday was a dark day for fans of Kobe Bryant who learned of he and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna’s tragic passing in a helicopter crash. Many fans and celebrities alike took the time to pay the legend tribute through social media. Hit singer Lizzo honored Bryant in a special way when she took the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and dedicated the night to him, according to Variety.

Lizzo, who was among the many devastated by the basketball legend’s premature passing, wanted to do something special for he and his family. When she stood before the crowd in a black gown, she paused briefly before launching into her performance.

“Tonight is for Kobe,” she said simply, prior to launching into an energetic performance of “Cuz I Love You”, one of the songs from her third studio album.

Much to the excitement of those in attendance, the singer was able to squeeze in one more song before her time on stage was done. Her performance would certainly not be complete without including “Truth Hurts” which is one of her most beloved songs yet and one of the smash hits that got her famous. She tacked on a fun and animated performance of the smash hit that included an orchestra.

Even though “Truth Hurts” was originally released in 2017, it didn’t get nearly the same attention it does today. In fact, the star was so discouraged by the lack of attention the song received, that she even considered quitting music altogether. Thankfully, she decided to stick it out and was able to enjoy the fame she had always dreamed of in 2019 when her music got newfound interest and began topping charts.

At Sunday’s award ceremony, Lizzo was nominated in quite a few categories, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, 2019 has been huge for the star who finally made her break into the music industry as she had always dreamed. She reflected upon the peaks and valleys of the past decade in a candid Twitter post at the start of the New Year.