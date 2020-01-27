Yovanna Ventura Sizzles In Red Bikini On Instagram

Yovanna Ventura took to her Instagram page yesterday to share a series of new photos. There were three shots in total, and they showed her rocking a red bikini.

The beauty paired the swimwear with a pair of dark denim. The bikini itself was small and allowed her to flaunt her curves. The top was a triangle-style and the bottoms were mostly obscured, save for the thin straps that rested high on her hips.

The model wore her hair down in a middle part, with soft curls falling around both of her shoulders. She sported shimmery pink eyeshadow and matching lipstick. Plus, her eyes were further emphasized with dark liner on her lower lids.

Yovanna accessorized with a silver charm necklace and a gold watch on her right wrist.

The stunner posed on a high-rise balcony in all of the photos. The backdrop offered a stunning view of the Bahamas.

In the first photo, Yovanna stood with her hands placed on the railing. She gazed directly at the camera with a small pout.

The next image showed the model posing on the ground. She appeared to be mid-laugh as she extended her left leg out. At the same time, she bent her right knee. This angle revealed that her pants had a flare cut.

And the final picture was of Yovanna playing with her hair. She raised both of her hands into the air while grabbing pieces of her locks.

The post was geotagged at the SLS Baha Mar, which is in Nassau.

Her many admirers headed to the comments section to gush about Yovanna’s good looks.

“Beauty in red,” gushed a follower.

“FLAWLESS as always,” declared a supporter.

There were also many people that seemed to notice a difference in her looks.

“I love that you took the implants out you looks so much better without them!” exclaimed a fan.

“I’m so glad you took off [sic] your implants. You look so much better off like this & I mean it in the best way,” wrote a social media user.

Previously on October 3, Yovanna shared another bikini pic with her followers. She was seen sporting a black swimsuit this time. The model posed on top of yellow pillows. She propped her head up with her left arm and glanced over at the camera with a coy look on her face. She gave a hint of a smile with her hips closed. Her hair was worn down in a heavy left part. Her curvy booty peeked through in the shot.