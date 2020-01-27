‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Flaunts Perfect Figure In A Black Playsuit On Instagram

Chilean Playboy model Daniella Chavez went online on Sunday morning and posted a new hot picture on her Instagram page to tease her fans.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a revealing black playsuit that perfectly hugged her figure and accentuated her assets. The low-cut neckline of the ensemble enabled the hottie to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage, while the short length of the outfit also enabled the model to flaunt her sexy legs.

Following her signature style, the model opted for a full face of makeup. However, considering that the photoshoot was carried out during the daytime and in natural light, Daniella chose subtle shades so as not to overdo her look.

The application included an ivory foundation that provided the model’s face with a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher that accentuated the apples of her cheeks.

The model opted for a rose-pink lipstick, a combination of nude and shimmery eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara and heavily lined eyes. The model finished her look by defining her eyebrows and strobing her face with a highlighter.

The stunner wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her back and shoulders. She also used a black hairband to match her outfit.

Daniella ditched jewelry items and accessories so as not to take away the attention from her risque outfit.

To the delight of her fans, she posted not one, not two but three pictures from the photoshoot. In the first pic, the blond bombshell struck a side pose and looked away from the camera. In the second snap, she stood straight, tugged at the strap of her outfit, slightly tilted her head and looked straight into the camera. In the third and last snap, the model could be seen sitting on a concrete platform while tilting her head, parting her lips and staring right into the camera.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at Miami Beach in Florida. In the caption, Daniella informed her fans that she is in Miami to wait for the Super Bowl.

Within three hours of going live, the pictures racked up more than 62,000 likes and over 550 comments in which fans and followers praised the hottie for her amazing figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by a number of Daniella’s fellow models and influencers. These included Bri Teresi, Dasha Mart, Dajana Gudic, and Adriana Barrientos, among others.