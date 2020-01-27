Vicki Gunvalson Shades Andy Cohen On Twitter After He Dedicates Post To Her

Vicki Gunvalson has stepped away from The Real Housewives of Orange County after appearing on the show for 14 seasons. It’s been reported that Vicki decided to walk away after being offered a “friend of” role for the second season in a row, an offer that was also given to her friend and co-star Tamra Judge. After Vicki announced her departure on Instagram, Bravo’s Andy Cohen dedicated a post to her on his own feed that was quite touching. Vicki thanked him for the post in the comment section but later shaded him on Twitter when responding to a fan.

Vicki shared her Instagram post to Twitter, where several fans made comments that Vicki interacted with.

One fan wrote that the news of her departure was “very telling” and it was no thanks to Andy. The viewer then noted that Andy did not have her back at the Season 14 reunion.

“No HE didn’t! Very telling to say the least. Shouldn’t have stayed as long as I did,” Vicki responded.

Another commenter noted that Vicki finally put Andy in his place, and she simply replied “Yep.”

When another user got involved and said Vicki’s ego wouldn’t allow her to admit that she got fired from the show because of how she treated producers at the reunion, she decided to clap back.

“There is a lot you didn’t see, and my producers and I are very close. However, after being lied to and manipulated I lost my “sh*t”. Always 2 sides to every story,” Vicki wrote.

In another exchange, a Twitter user brought up Bethenny Frankel and her recent departure from The Real Housewives of New York. Bethenny stepped away from the franchise after she and the network could not agree on compensation, something the Twitter user felt was similar to what happened with Vicki.

“Yes that’s true,” Vicki said of the negotiations comment.

Andy has not commented back on any of Vicki’s tweets where she suggests there’s a different side to the story the public is hearing. The COTO Insurance founder still follows Andy on Twitter but does not on Instagram. Tamra has also unfollowed Andy, as well as all of the women who are still cast on RHOC. Fans of the show were shocked to find out Tamra unfollowed Shannon Beador after she announced she was leaving the series as well. As far as fans know, Shannon and Tamra are thought to still be good friends.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 is currently filming and will air on Bravo later this year.