Erika Gray Shows Off Sideboob In Snakeskin-Print Swimsuit

Erika Gray shared a new Instagram video today. The stunner showed off her sideboob in a revealing, snakeskin-print swimsuit.

The one-piece was a bright, light blue tone. It had thin nude straps. While the neckline was high and covered her cleavage, it had a low cut on the sides that left her chest showing. Erika paired her swimsuit with tight denim shorts. These hugged her booty and featured sparkling accents on the front. The bottoms also had a partially glittering silver waistline. Thanks to the high cut of the bottoms of her swimsuit, her sides were left exposed above the waist.

The clip began with Erika standing outside. She posed with her left hand on her hips, and her other hand playing with her hair. She wore her locks down in voluminous, soft curls.

The beauty gave incredibly flirty looks as she turned her body from side to side. The camera zoomed out for a moment, as her curvy figure was put on display.

From there, Erika was seen holding a can of Bang Energy Drink. She proceeded to sit in a plush chair while enjoying a sip. The chair was light green with white, geometric designs.

Further along in the video, the model was spotted giving sultry looks again. This time, the frame was cropped from her waist-up. She was surrounded by light green, tropical leaves with the sunlight peeking through.

At one point, her periwinkle manicure was easily visible, as the video zoomed in on her holding a can.

The bombshell’s followers rushed to the comments section to leave these nice compliments.

“Very beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“Hottie,” declared a supporter.

“Wifey is Hot! Model for Bang Energy Drinks!” joked an admirer.

“Awesome girl!” exclaimed another social media user.

The one-piece that Erika wore in the video was from Meg Liz Swimwear, which was started by owner Meg Liz Owoc. The brand has been around since May 2014, and their pieces strive to have colorful designs that stay put.

In other news, the model shared another swimwear pic on December 15. She sported a pink bikini underneath a matching camo outfit. The top left her cleavage on display, and the side straps of her bottoms peeked through under her baggy pants. Erika completed her look with a pink beanie with the “Wild ‘N Out” logo. Behind her were other girls that were backstage during the taping of the Nick Cannon show. Some wore the blue version of her outfit.