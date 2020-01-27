Alexandra Cane Sizzles In Tiny Bikini During Solo Trip To Cuba

Alexandra Cane posted a new Instagram photo earlier today. She was seen sizzling in a tiny bikini as she dished on the details of her solo trip to Havana, Cuba.

The former Love Island star rocked a colorful swimsuit. It was white with colorful graphics. It looked like her bikini featured multi-colored flowers. The top was a classic triangle-cut piece and her bottoms were small with thin straps that rested high on her hips. She accessorized with a couple of necklaces.

Alexandra was spotted standing on a sandy pathway. She held up neon yellow flippers in her left hand and scuba goggles with her other. The stunner popped her left foot and smiled widely in the shot. Her pose left her toned figure on full display, her waist looking particularly tiny. Plus, her nice tan was hard-to-miss.

The beauty wore her hair down in a side part. Her short, curly hair framed her face and reached just inches past her shoulders.

Behind her was a light blue hut with a large poster. It seemed to be advertising a beach area. Further in the backdrop was another hut flanked by short trees.

This picture was taken on a sunny day with clear skies. The horizon looked a little hazy with wispy clouds.

In the caption, she used several hashtags that suggested that she took the trip on her own. It certainly sounded like she had a blast.

The bombshell also tagged the account for Happy Body Plan, which offers a workout and diet plan.

Alexandra’s followers took to the comments section with their various complimentary messages.

“You look unreal absolute body goals Can you tell me where this bikini is from please?” asked a supporter.

“You look amazing.. definitely body goals here,” declared an admirer.

“So glad you’ve had an amazing time!” exclaimed a fan.

One person had a question answered by Alexandra.

“Do you ever bloat or have you taken certain things out of your diet?” they wondered.

“Yes I bloat a lot and Cuba has been horrendous for it! Lol,” responded the reality TV star.

In addition, the sensation shared another bikini pic on November 21, 2018. She was seen striking a pose in a white ensemble. The top was a strapless, bandeau-style and her bottoms had two, revealing cut-outs in the front.

Alexandra took the selfie with her right hand and posed inside a bathroom with gray-and-black tiled walls. She wore her hair down in a heavy left part.