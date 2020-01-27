Kanye West Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant In Wake Of His Tragic Death, ‘We Love You Brother’

Kanye West shared a photo of himself alongside Kobe Bryant

On Sunday, it was revealed that basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna passed away tragically in a terrible accident. The news shocked the nation and led to many fans and celebrities alike to take to social media to share their condolences to the Bryant family and pay tribute to the star, the most recent being Kanye West who posted a photo on Twitter alongside Bryant, according to Fox News.

In the photo, a younger West sat alongside Bryant in a recording studio. The two friends are smiling broadly. On the other side of West is rapper Mos Def and producer-rapper Swizz Beatz.

“Kobe, We love you brother. We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave,” West captioned the photo.

It only a few hours, the post had secured nearly 600,000 likes.

Other members of West’s family also took the time to pay their respects to Bryant. Among them was his wife, Kim Kardashian, who penned an emotional tribute on Instagram and included a sweet photo of Bryant and his daughter sharing a moment.

“My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through,” she wrote.

It will take some time before the specific details regarding Bryant and his daughter’s tragic deaths took place. What is known now is that the father and daughter were traveling on a helicopter alongside eight other passengers. They were heading to her basketball practice. The helicopter malfunction and crashed into the hillside of Southern California neighborhood of Calabasas, California on Sunday morning. The area was remote and it mountain bikers on the scene that witnessed the crash and alerted first reponders. By the time help arrived, it was already evident that little could be done to save the passengers.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby was the first to reveal the heartbreaking news that no one on board had survived he fiery crash, according to The Inquisitr.

“The debris from the aircraft was scattered on steep terrain, Osby said. Paramedics on board an air ambulance were hoisted down to the scene but were not able to locate any survivors, he added.”

Bryant was one of the most talented and successful basketball players of his time and inspired many during his lifetime. He leaves behind his wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, and three surviving daughters, 17-year-old Natalia Diamante Bryant, 3-year-old Bianka Bella Bryant, and 7-month-old Capri Kobe Bryant.