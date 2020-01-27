Russian-Swiss Model Xenia Tchoumi Looks Gorgeous As She Goes Glam In New Instagram Snapshot

Russian-Swiss model Xenia Tchoumitcheva, who is professionally known as Xenia Tchoumi, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1.6 million followers with a very glamorous photograph of herself, one where she looked nothing short of stunning.

In the picture, which was posted on Sunday morning, the stunning model could be seen rocking a beautiful, sequined purple maxi dress that perfectly hugged the model’s slender figure. The one-shoulder dress also featured a thigh-high slit that allowed Xenia to flaunt her smooth legs. The gorgeous ensemble also included a wide, black belt that accentuated the hottie’s small waist.

Xenia completed her attire with a pair of silver, high-heeled sandals which provided her legs with a more elongated look.

In keeping with the glamorous outfit, the model wore a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that provided the model’s face with a flawless finish. She painted her luscious lips with brown lipstick, dusted her cheeks with a brown blusher, opted for grayish-brown eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes and lots of mascara. The hottie finished her makeup with defined eyebrows.

She wore her brunette tresses in soft curls and allowed them to cascade over her right shoulder. Since Xenia’s outfit was quite glittery, she decided to ditch jewelry. She, however, opted for a gold wristwatch and a purple wrist band.

To pose for the snap, the hottie sat on a table in a crosslegged position, a move that allowed her to flaunt her sexy legs. She slightly puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera.

As mentioned in the geotag, the snap was captured at the Badrutt’s Palace Hotel, a luxurious resort in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

In the caption, the brunette beauty informed her fans that she was enjoying the incredible live music at the Polo St. Moritz Gala which took place at the hotel on Saturday night.

Within 13 hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 340 comments in which fans and followers not only praised Xenia for her beautiful looks and figure but they also admired her sense of style and the way she pulled off her glamorous look.

“You are always very beautiful, Xenia. Your beauty is incredible. I don’t know how beautiful and photogenic a human being can be. Love you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Love your dress! You are so elegant, my queen,” another user wrote.

“Wow! You’re seriously the definition of perfection,” a third admirer remarked.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by some other models and influencers too. These included Vitalba de Marinis and Sandra Summer, among others.