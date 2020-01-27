Lizzo Stuns In An All-White Versace Gown At The 2020 Grammy Awards

Lizzo showed off a Hollywood glamor themed ensemble at the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening.

Lizzo is turning heads at the 2020 Grammy Awards held at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Sunday evening. The “Truth Hurts” singer was a vision in white as she made her way down the red carpet in a Hollywood Glamour inspired outfit. She sported a fabulous all-white Versace gown that showed off her curves. The gown featured a slit in the front, beginning just above her knee. To add to the classy look, a fuzzy shawl was draped around her shoulders, according to E! News.

In typical Lizzo fashion, the singer did not skimp when it came to accessories. She showed off two diamond necklaces and a set of diamond earrings to match, with one more diamond ring on her finger. Her nails were bedazzled to match her ensemble, and she completed the entire look with a pair of strappy Rene Caovilla sandals.

This is a big night for Lizzo who is nominated in several categories, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Urban Contemporary Album. She’s also expected to give a performance on stage later in the evening.

This past year has been a big one for the singer who rocketed to fame after years of struggling to break into the music industry. In addition to topping charts and collecting a massive fan base, she’s been winning awards left and right. Earlier this month, she was nominated for the incredibly prestigious title of Entertainer of the Year. Thus, it is safe to say this is only the beginning of an exciting future for the singer.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lizzo reflected back upon the last decade at the start of the New Year earlier this month. She recalled how over the course of 10 years, she went from living in her car unsure of what her future would hold even contemplating giving up music, to complete and utter stardom.

In her reflective post on Twitter, she encouraged others to hang in there because the success they may be fighting for could be right around the corner.