British Model Rhian Sugden Looks Effortlessly Hot In Nude Lingerie On Instagram

British lingerie model Rhian Sugden, who is no stranger to showing off her famous curves on social media, took to her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon and wowed her fans with a new hot picture.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen rocking a nude-colored lingerie set that featured intricate black embroidery.

The halter-neck style of her bra not only showcased her enviable assets but it also allowed the model to show off a glimpse of her cleavage through the keyhole feature at the front. The hottie teamed her bra with matching underwear that drew viewers’ attention toward her small waist.

Staying true to her style, Rhian opted for minimal makeup to keep it natural and simple. Her makeup included an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, mocha lipstick and defined eyebrows. She wore her blond tresses down to pull off a very chic look.

The model ditched jewelry and accessories so as not to take away the attention from her risque ensemble, a move that did her nothing but favors as she looked very simple, yet stunning.

To strike a pose for the snap, the model stood in a nondescript room. She slightly lifted her chin, looked straight into the camera and sported a pout to exude seductive vibes.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Manchester, United Kingdom, which is the model’s home town. She, however, did not mention the exact location of the photoshoot in her post.

In the photo description, Rhian informed her fans that her sexy lingerie set was from the Scantilly collection of the designer brand, Curvy Kate. She also mentioned that the set is holding her nicely and that it is a “heartthrob” set which is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Within five hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 7,300 likes and over 150 comments in which Rhian’s fans and followers praised her for her hot figure and beautiful looks.

“You are a gorgeous and very sexy lady,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow, stunning [heart emoji]. And yes, this bra is just holding you in nicely,” another user shared his observation.

“You are an incredibly beautiful woman. Love you,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan remarked on the model’s hot body.

“You have an amazing body and you look stunning too.”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “proper sexy,” “babe goals,” and “best chest,” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her fans and followers, the picture was also liked by Nicola McLean and Jade Samantha, among others.