UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Stuns In A Red Bikini In Gorgeous Video Diary

Arianny shared a video from her trip to Tulum, Mexico.

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a video diary entry that included plenty of stunning scenery, but her fans were likely a bit distracted by her incredible bikini body.

On Sunday, Arianny took to Instagram to share a short video clip with her 3.2 million Instagram followers. It included footage from her trip to Tulum, Mexico. In one scene, the brunette beauty was shown taking a stroll on a serene beach at sunset. She was rocking a blue floral sundress with a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on full display. Gently rolling waves were visible in the background.

In another scene, Arianny was rocking a red string bikini. Her voluptuous cleavage was slightly spilling out of the sides of the garment’s triangle cups as she walked toward the camera. The slow-motion shot gave fans a long look at her fit figure. Arianny’s two-piece swimsuit featured beads dangling from the ties of her bottoms, which were pulled up high on her shapely hips. Arianna’s brunette tresses were soaking wet as if she’d just emerged from the sea. Foamy white waves could be seen crashing on the shore behind her.

The final vacation look included in Arianny’s video was a pink bikini, which she was wearing underneath a sheer white crop top that tied in the front. The garment also featured a flirty ruffle trim. Arianny accessorized her beach-ready ensemble with a pair of stylish mirrored sunglasses. In this shot, the model was pictured posing beside a tree in front of a building.

In the caption of her post, Arianny encouraged her fans to click on the link in her Instagram bio to see her full video diary on the Conscious Travels YouTube page.

“Absolutely flawless! Love!” read one response to Arianny’s Instagram post.

“Great video, amazing place,” another fan remarked.

“Wow, nothing to say but… wow,” a third admirer wrote.

“Flawless in every way,” a fourth fan commented.

In Arianny’s YouTube video, viewers got to see more of the gorgeous scenery in Tulum. The video also included footage of Arianny exploring her surroundings and meeting with locals, including young schoolchildren. She was shown enjoying a meal with them on the beach.

Arianny shares the Conscious Travels YouTube page with fellow UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer. The two women describe it as an invitation to “follow us around the world as we showcase some of the most beautiful places, but at the same time give back to local communities.”

While she was in Tulum, Arianny used Instagram to keep her fans updated on her travels, and she shared numerous bikini photos with her admirers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of her more revealing two-pieces featured a thong back. She showed it off in a sizzling snapshot that gave her fans a close look at her peachy derriere.