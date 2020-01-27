American Fitness Model Whitney Johns Looks Incredibly Hot In Black Lingerie

American fitness model Whitney Johns went online on Sunday, January 26, and wowed her fans with a very hot lingerie picture, one that sent temperatures through the roof.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a provocative set of black crochet lingerie that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage, sculpted abs, her sexy legs, and her pert derriere. To spice things up and to make her ensemble more seductive, the model accessorized with a garter and suspender belt. She completed her ensemble with a pair of black booties.

Staying true to her signature style, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. The application included an ivory foundation a dark mauve shade of lipstick and matching eyebrows, a tinge of pink blusher, lined eyes and defined eyebrows. She wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders.

The model decided to ditch jewelry so as not to take away the attention from her sultry ensemble.

To the delight of her fans, Whitney posted two pictures from the photoshoot. In the first one, the hottie struck a side pose to show off her pert booty and sexy legs. She held strands of her hair in her hands, parted her lips and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sultry look.

In the second photo, the model was featured standing with her legs spread apart, tugging at her suspender belt, turning her face toward the right side and closing her eyes.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Amsterdam, Holland. Whitney, however, did not define the exact location in her post.

In the caption, she informed her fans that it is her very first trip to Amsterdam, adding that she had been waiting to visit the city forever. She also added that she is making a quick stop in the city and asked her fans for activity suggestions.

The fitness queen also tagged her photographer, Mike Ohrangu Tang, and her makeup artist, Cristina Pilo to give them a shout out.

Within eight hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 6,600 likes and over 160 comments in which fans and followers not only suggested different activities but also praised Whitney for her sexiness and sense of style.

“Wow, you are so beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Love that outfit on you, nice legs,” another user wrote.

“That’s what I call awesomeness! Wonderful!” a third admirer remarked.